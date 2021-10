Hello Fellow NLs,

I am a graduate of Electrical Engineering. I graduated three years ago. After my graduation, I worked in a company for a year as sales Engineer. They claimed they would train us hands-on but they didn’t.

I am now in search of a company that would train me. I am currently unemployed so no money to go for certificate training. Kindly advise please

