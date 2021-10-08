White Lady & Black Man Who Dated Secretly In College Reunited 42 Years Later (Pix)

Jeannie Gustavson, 68, and Steve Watts, 71, dated secretly for seven years in the 70s during College days.

They broke up 42 years ago as her family didn’t approve of interracial dating.

A mixed-race couple who were college sweethearts and dated each other secretly in the 1970s have recently reunited and discovered they are ‘still in love’.

Jeannie Gustavson and Steve Watts met as students at Loyola University in Chicago when she was a freshman, aged 18, and he was a senior, aged 21, and they soon started dating.

However, he was black and she was white and her family disapproved of interracial dating, meaning they had to conduct their relationship in secret for seven years.

Despite ultimately breaking up forty-two years ago, Jeannie, now 68, always regret the decision to end the relationship and has never forgotten about Steve.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10064011/White-woman-secretly-dated-black-man-seven-years-1970s-reunited-42-years-later.html?ito=social-facebook

