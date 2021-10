BBNaija’s Whitemoney Meets With Actress Ngozi Nwosu (Photo)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu has praised the humility of Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Whitemoney, after a meeting with him, IgbereTV reports.

She shared a photo of their meeting with the caption;

“You are a humble young man and very respectful, you will go places. God bless you my dear @whitemoney__”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVXljA_D0yv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...