Whitemoney Prank: EKSU Students Pranked By BBNaija Winner’s Lookalike (Video)

Students of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) trooped in their numbers to welcome the winner of the 2021 BBNAIja show to their institution.
The only thing is….the person they were cheering at….was not the real Whitemoney.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41VOF5VJY0k&ab_channel=KikioToluNews
EKSU students trooped out in numbers to welcome who they thought was their favourite reality star.
You could tell from the crowd, that Whitemoney is truly loved within the university community
Source: https://lailasnews.com/whitemoney-prank-eksu-students-pranked-by-bbnaija-winner-lookalike/