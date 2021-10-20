Who Gave The Order?: Tiwa Savage’s Sings In Memory Of Lekki Toll Gate Victims

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has released a song in memory of the victims of Lekki Toll Gate massacre, WonderTV Media reports.

The song which titled ‘Who gave the order’ was released by the singer on the 20th of October, 2021.

In the song, the singer query the Nigerian government and demanded to know who gave the order for the Lekki massacre.

Recall that on the 20th of October, 2020, a report made rounds that some Nigerians who protested against police brutality from a unit of the Nigeria Police Force ‘State Anti-Robbery Squad’ (SARS) were reportedly shot dead by the men of the Nigerian Army.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUT4_0KhKL0

