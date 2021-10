Watching Football as kids was Fun! Emotions attached were not that strong!

Most only watched out for Goals and the Star Players!

Players like Rashidi Yekini, JJ Okocha, Michael Owen, David Beckham, Gabriel Bastituta, Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Didier Drogba, etc..

These are Too Players Kids idolized Way back!!

So Who’s Yours?

MINE IS

SUNDAY OLISEH..(can’t forget his France 98 Bullet)

HERNAN CRESPO OF INTER MILAN

THIERRY HENRY OF ARSENAL..

