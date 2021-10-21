Why Are BMW Cars Unbelievably Cheap?

I mean.. I have never owned a BMW nor a Benz but from what I see on the road, a BMW is fine fine and fast fast..

I saw a 2014 over-sharp Nigerian used BMW car going for 1.9 million.. 2014!!! Is the seller mad? He’s defo not a scam but is he crazy

a 2014 Benzo costs 5 times that price Nigerian used or not!

I am pained..

Before I settled for my mumu all for everyone camry 2011, I had a BMW in mind.. na mechanic tell me say NO NO..

No tangible reason ooo but I con dey fear..

Weyrey fit never even own proper honda accord for him life.

