Why Are BMW Cars Unbelievably Cheap?

I mean.. I have never owned a BMW nor a Benz but from what I see on the road, a BMW is fine fine and fast fast..
I saw a 2014 over-sharp Nigerian used BMW car going for 1.9 million.. 2014!!! Is the seller mad? He’s defo not a scam but is he crazy
a 2014 Benzo costs 5 times that price Nigerian used or not!
I am pained..
Before I settled for my mumu all for everyone camry 2011, I had a BMW in mind.. na mechanic tell me say NO NO..
No tangible reason ooo but I con dey fear..
Weyrey fit never even own proper honda accord for him life.