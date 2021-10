Why are Godly parents not raising Godly seeds?

Adam and Evil failed over Cain

Noah failed over his children.

Isaac and Rebecca did not have perfect children.

Eli lost because of his children.

Samuel’s children made Israel to ask for a king.

David was abysmal over his children.

Pray to God to be good parent that will not cause your children to err to God!

