While many folks from all over Nigeria are out doing ENDSARS protests, how come SE folks are not protesting against all the needless deaths, killings, burnings and pillaging in the SE, students and little girls are getting slaughtered, Doctors are getting slaughtered, even Royal fathers are getting slaughtered in cold blood.?

Why? Are they not human beings or their lives doesn’t matter at all?

What gives?

