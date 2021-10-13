Why Do Most Nigerian Visitors Dont Finish Food Served To Them?

Dear nairalanders,i was having a conversation with a family friend last week.

and she said,she doesn like visitors remaining food served to them. then i told her there is nothing wrong in finishing the food served to you by your host! So am seeking your opinion,

is it wrong to finish food serve to you by your host? Like wont they (your host)look at you as a glutton? Lets hear from you guys.

