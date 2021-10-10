Why Do Nigerian Guys Always Think They Were Rejected Because They’re Broke?

Why do Nigerian guys always think they were rejected ’cause they’re broke.

Why do you have this mentality that your brokeness is your only flaw.

Might be another reason. That’s girl you think rejected you cause you’re might even be dating someone broker than you.

Sometimes you’re not as broke as you think, it’s just low self-esteem from comparing yourself with others.

It could be your bad looks, social awkwardness, bad hygiene, shyness and many other things.

Some guys underate the power of being good looking sha. So many girls can be gotten by just being tall and handsome, being rich is just a bonus.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...