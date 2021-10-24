Why Do You Go To Church?

The s

Psalmist said ‘i was glad when they said unto let’s go to the house of God.

Going to the house of God without an expectation is simply time wasting. A sick patient only goes to the hospital knowing fully well he/she will get the best treatment and he/she well get well.

A church is like a hospital where you go seeking for solution, but in this case God is the supreme Doctor. He ensures you don’t go back the same way you come into his presence.

It is written the expectations of the righteous shall not be cut short. You must prepare your mind and be focused. Your eyes must be fixed, pray for grace not to be distracted in our today world.

Going to the gathering of saints is a good thing because the bible made us understand that when two or three are gather he is there in their midst. Having this knowledge will prepare your heart whenever you decide to go to church.

Many people are today in serious trouble and the devil has lied to you not to go anywhere,the devil lie to you there is no solution. It’s a big lie and start saying that your self.

You have be given a sound mind and not that of fear. Let the lord do a quick work in your life today.

Kindly drop your church outfit in this thread, let us shame the devil and praise God �

Hallelujah!.

