Why EFCC Detained Me ― Ex-Senate President Anyim

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has explained he went to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja, on his own volition, on Sunday, when he heard that his name was mentioned by someone who was being investigated by the anti-graft agency.

According to Anyim, who was also a former President of the Senate, the anti-graft agency never invited him, adding rather, he went there himself when he got information that someone under investigation mentioned his name.

A Peoples Democratic Party’s Chieftain, Anyim observed he was, however, surprised that after his engagement with the EFCC officers, he was not allowed to return home.

Anyim narrated his encounter with the EFCC in a statement by his Media Adviser, Sam Nwaobasi, on Tuesday evening.

The statement, said, “Anyim had been inundated with inquiries from friends, associates, PDP faithful and the general public.

“These were with regards to media reports that he was invited and detained “as part of an investigation in a case of alleged corruption and diversion of public funds.”

“It has, therefore, become necessary to put the records straight on what went on between Sunday, 24, to Tuesday, 26 of October.

“Senator Anyim got information that some person invited by the EFCC in connection with some matter it was investigating mentioned his name in the statement made to the EFCC.

“Determined, as always, to ensure that the truth prevails, Senator Anyim reached out to the officer handling the matter and offered, of his own volition, to come over to the EFCC to clarify any issues around which his name was mentioned.

“The officer was delighted and they agreed to meet in his office at the EFCC by 3p.m., on Sunday, October 24.

https://punchng.com/why-efcc-detained-me-%e2%80%95ex-senate-president-anyim/

