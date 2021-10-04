Why I Left Nigeria For Ghana – Popular Nollywood Actor, Hanks Anuku

Hanks Anuku, a Nollywood actor, has revealed why he left Nigeria and relocated to Ghana.

Anuku was recognized for his villain parts in Nigerian films back in the day.

The actor, however, told BBC Igbo that he chose to remain in Ghana since it is easier to work there and the country is more organized.

“One of the reasons I left Nigeria was because I was bored. I’ve lived in England, the United States, and Italy. Since the 1990s, a lot has occurred to me.

“I discovered Ghana to be more organized. I don’t have time to pass judgment on anyone, but the electricity in that country is reliable, and I enjoyed it there. It was very simple to work and progress there. He stated, “That is the truth.”



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/03/why-i-left-nigeria-for-ghana-hanks-anuku/

