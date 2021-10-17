‘Why I Slept With My Daughter’ – 45-Year-Old Suspect

Why I slept with my daughter —Suspect

A 45-year-old man, OlaOluwa Jimoh, who was arrested in September for allegedly having sexual relations with his biological daughter to the extent of impregnating her has opened up on the incestuous act.

Jimoh was arrested by detectives from the Ogun State police command for impregnating his 19-year-old daughter.

The daughter (name withheld), who is also the suspect’s first child, had told the police that the sexual relations between her and her father started in June, with the man threatening to kill her if she ever told anyone.

According to her, she had to go to the police to lodge a complaint after she got pregnant in spite of her father’s threat.

She told the police of how she was staying with her mother who got separated from her father a long time ago until two years ago after her father told her to come and stay with him.

Upon interrogation by the police, the randy man admitted to having sexual relations with his daughter.

In an interview with Saturday Tribune, Jimoh spoke further, claiming that the unlawful relationship started on the insistence of his daughter.

He said: “I am a farmer from Ode Remo. The girl is my first child and the only one from her mother. I have children from two other women but my current wife does not have a living child; all the children she has had for me all died.

“When my daughter came to live with me, we had fun (sex). She was the one calling herself my wife. She was even fighting with the last wife over me. She said she was going to be daddy’s wife.

I was not the one who deflowered her. She even told me that she delivered a baby for someone but the baby died. I was not the one who told her to come and stay with me. She came with her lover. The lover told me that he wanted to take her with him, asking if whether I would want that or have her stay with me to learn a vocation. I responded that I would want her to learn a vocation.

“She was left with me and I made her start learning hairdressing. During this period, she was having affairs with different men. She was always telling people that she was her father’s wife. This made people to be asking why she should be claiming to be her father’s wife.

“Whenever my last wife came around from her mother’s house where she went to stay for a while, my daughter would quarrel with her, telling me not to marry her again. I told her that I couldn’t leave my wife, asking her who would be my companion after she (the daughter) left for her husband’s house.

“She told me she was not initially staying with her mother, as she was just moving around Lagos State. I don’t know why I started sleeping with her. Maybe she used charms on me. We copulated three times. I was not even ejaculating in her. I used to release my semen in a cloth to prevent pregnancy.”

Asked how his daughter became pregnant, he said: “She used to go to other men. I believe I am not the one who impregnated her. She was the one who usually called me for sex, and I made a mistake by not refusing her advances. She also told me that there were two men she was seeing, one in Ishara Remo and the other in Ibadan, Oyo State.”

On what would happen with his daughter’s pregnancy which she claimed belonged to him, the suspect said the pregnancy should be aborted because it had brought about disgrace and mockery for both of them.

Jimoh disclosed that the victim’s mother had not been seen since the news of the incest broke out. Saturday Tribune also learnt the pregnant daughter has run away, her whereabouts currently unknown, after she came under heavy criticism from the family for dragging the family name in the mud by exposing such a shameful thing to the world and attempting to send her father to prison.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the case file of the suspect had been forwarded to the legal department of the command pending his arraignment.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/why-i-slept-with-my-daughter-suspect/

