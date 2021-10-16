Why I Was Chased By Market Women In Lagos – Actress, Joke Silva

Our Veteran actress, Joke Silva has opened up on why she was chased by women in a market in Lagos.

The multi-talented, award-winning actress made this revelation in an exclusive interview with TheNEWS as part of activities marking her 60thbirthday. Silva was born on 29 September 1961.

“Reminiscing when asked to speak about the most memorable moments in her acting career, she said one of them was performing in Owulorojo, a Yoruba TV series in 1993.

“Silva, who has traversed both stage and screen with panache for 40 years said she was chased by women at a market in Lagos after they had watched her feature in that TV series that shot her to limelight in 1993.

“The women had been so carried away by my scintillating performance in that TV series that when they saw me they were star-struck and started chasing me, saying they were thrilled by my performance in that movie.”

“But, you know, and just going into the market as I used to do. I had forgotten that people had watched Owulorojo and so getting to the market and being chased by all the market women and me running. They were all saying “E ma sa. Mo like ise yin” (Don’t run, we just like your acting). That was very interesting,” Silva recounted.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/10/14/why-i-was-chased-by-market-women-in-lagos-joke-silva/%3famp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...