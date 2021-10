I’m just curious, it seems that’s only guys that are cautious of not catching some disease through sex. Most girls won’t suggest condom if you don’t suggest it first. These girls dey fear me. Most girls aren’t scared going raw. E be like say na only guys dey fear am. What could be the reason for this?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...