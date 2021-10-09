Why My Relationship With Mercy Eke Crashed – BBNaija’s Ike Onyema

Reality TV Star, Ike Onyema, has opened up on why his relationship with Mercy Eke ended, IgbereTV reports.

Recall that the ex-lovers met during the BBNaija season 4 show in 2019 and dated for over a year before calling it quit earlier this year.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguardlive TV, Ike said, “I’ve been in a couple of relationships but this one (with Mercy) wasn’t it; having a relationship where people have a million opinions just isn’t it.

I will like to date a lady that is intelligent, pretty much independent and not so freaked about social media. I believe social media brings a lot of negative vibes from people when it comes to relationship.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CU0Llp6rwaX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

