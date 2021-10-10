Why Osinbajo, Aregbesola, Fashola Didn’t Visit Tinubu In London

The reason Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola; and others serving under Buhari could not visit the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London, where he went for medical treatment has been revealed.

Findings revealed that the presidential protocol barred any of the cabinet members to pay Tinubu a visit since President Buhari had gone to visit him.

It was gathered that Buhari’s earlier visitation, prevented Professor Osinbajo, Fashola and Aregbesola from going to London to visit the APC leader.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Sola Fasure, the Media Adviser to Aregbesola, said the minister was unable to visit Tinubu in London for protocol reasons.

Fasure said: “If the President has gone, no Minister, not even the Vice President, can go. Aregbesola’s relationship with Tinubu is mutually beneficial and reinforcing.

Tinubu and Aregbesola are in constant talk. The last time they talked, it lasted for more than one hour. There is no other reason for him (Aregbesola) not to visit Tinubu than just protocol.

“Anybody or group of persons who wants to make case out of the visitation issue is either ignorant or mischievous.

Anyway, I can see ignorance and mischief from some of the posts I read online concerning the visitation.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/10/why-osinbajo-aregbesola-fashola-didnt-visit-tinubu-in-london/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...