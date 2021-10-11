Widespread Manhole Cover Theft In Lagos

I noticed several months ago that almost everywhere you drive in Lagos, you’ll notice that manhole covers are stolen even on express roads like Ikorodu Road, Lagos-Abeokuta Express road, Ikotun, Cele Express and even on the Island.

I’ve come to the conclusion that those responsible for the theft are scrap metal collectors and dealers popularly called “iron codemn” but the way they carry it out without anyone to challenge them makes me believe that local boys (aka omo adugbo) may be collaborating with them as you can’t come from another area and steal something without involving the locals.

I wonder what the Lagos State government is doing about this as it has caused loss of lives in many cases. I am yet to hear of anyone getting apprehended for stealing manhole covers in Lagos… What is Alausa doing!!!

Please consider gracing the front page with this vital information…

