Wike, Udom, Makinde Voted 2021 Governors Of The Year (Photos)

Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state have been voted 2021 Governors of the Year by Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

In a 14-day Leadership Excellence Awards voting by Nigerians via online platforms, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the governors defeated the rest of the other governor nominees.

Governor Makinde defeated governors Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and Yahaya Bello of Kogi to emerge 2021 Governor of the Year in Security/Youth Empowerment.

Nyesom Wike beat governors David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, and Baduru Abubakar of Jigawa state to emerge Governor of the Year in Education and Infrastructure.

Udom Emmanuel emerged 2021 Governor of the Year in Aviation and Sports, defeating Governors of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, Douye Diri of Bayelsa state, and Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

NAN reports that the award which is endorsed by the African Union and African Film Institute, recognises and honours the outstanding impacts of leaders across several sectors and industries in Nigeria.

The 2021 Igbere TV Awards Presentation dinner, the third edition in a row, will hold on Tuesday 2nd November, at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel and Towers Abuja and will be graced by the creme de la creme of socio-political and corporate Nigeria.

The Executive director of Igbere TV, and secretary of the organising Committee, Emeh James Anyalekwa, in press statement on Saturday in Abuja said the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Georgewill Owunari will deliver a keynote address at the event, which will have the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu as Chief host and INTERPOL Expert, Sir Chikwe Udensi as Chairman.

Anyalekwa said the erudite professor, who has confirmed his attendance, will speak on Leadership and Excellence in Nigeria. (NAN)

