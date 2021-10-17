Will You Be Shut Out Of Heaven If You Do Any Of These? (Photos)

I saw this tract yesterday and i can’t imagine the level of heresy.

We all know that appearing decent is good but the level of condemnation as seen in this tract is mind blowing and does not reflect the teachings in the Scriptures.

Nearly all the Scriptures quoted have no bearing with the images… These are the false preachers the Bible warned us about… They make salvation look like bondage hence make it extremely difficult for many to be saved… Believe it or not, some people will see this and actually believe they can’t make heaven and will either give up their salvation or not even bother to accept salvation.

Can’t believe that someone will take time out to spend money just to spread this heresy. Is this what salvation is all about?

Collosians 2:8

See to it that no one takes you captive by philosophy and empty deceit, according to human tradition, according to the elemental spirits of the world, and not according to Christ.

1 Samuel 16:7

But the LORD said to Samuel, “Do not look on appearance or on the height of his stature, because I have rejected him. For the LORD sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the LORD looks on the heart.”

Mathew 7:1 Amp

“Do not judge, criticize and condemn others unfairly with an attitude of self-righteous superiority as though assuming the office of a judge, so that you will not be judged unfairly.

Acts 13:39

“And through him everyone who has faith is made free from all those things, from which the law of Moses was not able to make you free.”

This scriptural verse simply makes it clear that we as believers are no longer under the several laws of moses as listed as sinful acts in the attached.

And finally let us go to 1 Peter 3 which makes it clear that looking beautiful outwardly in our own way is not a sin but advises that we do not just focus on looking good outwardly but also have a Godly nature… It may interest us to know that even GOD almighty loves gold, diamonds and other lovely jewels which is why he meticulously adorn paradise with gold and precious jewels.

1 Peter 3: 3 -5

“Your adornment must not be merely external–with interweaving and elaborate knotting of the hair, and wearing gold jewellery, or being superficially preoccupied with dressing in expensive clothes; 4but let it be the inner beauty of the hidden person of the heart, with the imperishable quality and unfading charm of a gentle and peaceful spirit, one that is calm and self-controlled, not overanxious, but serene and spiritually mature which is very precious in the sight of God. For in this way in former times the holy women, who hoped in God, used to adorn themselves”,

If GOD sends people to hell because of body arts(Tattoo), wearing jewelries, braiding of hair, wearing dreads, earrings and so on as listed on the attached image then that will definitely trivalize the sacrifice JESUS made on the cross…

If you feel that dressing in a certain way or appearing in a particular way is not ok by you then please dress in a way that you love but don’t ever judge or condemn anyone based on your own standard or belief.

MAY GOD HELP US ALL.

