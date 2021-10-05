Will Your Wife Respect You If You Lose Your Job/Business?

It is the duty of a man to provide for the family, women consider financially buoyant men for relationships.

Imagine if you lost your job/business or your income reduced drastically.

Will your wife love you?

Will your wife be jovial with you?

Will your wife give you her palliative as usual?

Will she disrespect you in front of the kids and others?

Will she watch you starve when she has food in the kitchen?

Will she keep reminding you that you are not contributing anything?

Will she start seeking other mens’ attention?

Will she Change?

I need honest answers.

