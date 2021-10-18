Williams Uchemba Pays Homage To Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi (Photos)

Nigerian actor and philanthropist, Williams Uchemba paid homage to Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi at his palace, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of his visit via his Instagram handle, he wrote;

“Giving honor to whom honor is due. A father and role model to many. I cannot forget your prayers and kind words to me and you said things only a father can say to his child to me. May your throne be blessed and protected by the God Almighty. Happy birthday His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi @ooniadimulaife may you live long and prosper in all you do and may your reign be filled with wisdom and honor.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVJH_33sLBK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...