Williams Uchemba’s Hair Cut By His Unskilled Wife After He Was Charged £50 In London

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxvh35HGRmE

William uchemba allowed his unskilled wife to cut his hair after he was charged fifty pounds in London

I haven’t had a decent haircut for almost a month and I have been wearing hoodies like a criminal( just kidding) .

Yes I have been busy but the main reason I haven’t had a haircut is because the last times a white man touched my hair he collected £50 only to shame me.

Now my wife said she wants to cut my hair( note: she has never touched clipper before), she has been watching YouTube video and somehow deep down in my heart I believe she can deliver.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVligfGoWQ0/

