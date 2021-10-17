Wizkid Gets A Customized PJ Floormat For His Newfound Status (Video)

Information reaching Nairafame has it that Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has gotten himself a new customised floormat as he jets off to Orlando, United States of America.

In the trending video, Big Wiz, was seen walking towards a rented private jet. When he got to the steps area, we noticed a floormat which had an inscription of his stage name “Wizkid.”

Wizkid is currently doing well for himself and his song collaboration with Tems is doing great. On Monday, it was reported that Essence had climbed to #10 on Billboard hot 100 in the US

Watch video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lx55_-FjpI

