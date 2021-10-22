Work Experience Program: Have You Been Paid By Federal Government?

Please I need honest answers to the above question.

I was amongst those selected to be part of the work experience program (wep) by the Nigerian ministry of youth and sports. It is supposed to last for three months and we were told that we’ll be paid monthly stipends of #30,000 each. We were posted to various organizations since August and till date, we’ve not been paid. The program is supposed to end this October and yet we posted in Cross River State are yet to be paid. Please I want to find out if it is just cross River state or the same thing across the country. If you are part of the wep program please lemme know if you’ve been paid or not. Thanks

