Works To Commence On The Bad Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Road Next Week (Photos)

Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/South Federal Constituency, Hon. Sam Onuigbo has hinted that palliative measures on the collapsed sections of the Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Road are scheduled to commence next week. The emergency works are targeted at ameliorating the sufferings commuters face along the federal expressway.

He made this assurance in a chat with ABN TV on Saturday.

While stating that the road has been a source of concern to him, the federal lawmaker further assured that the main work which will permanently solve the challenges faced by commuters will also commence in no distant future.

Earlier in a statement, while highlighting that the road has remained top in his representative agenda, Hon. Onuigbo said the journey for the reconstruction of the road began in 2016 immediately after he was elected to represent the people.

The lawmaker while chronicling his efforts to bring succour to users of the road said remedial works have been previously carried out on the road to make it passable to commuters, ending the era of using the Ikwueke, Amizi, and Oloko axis by commuters to access Akwa Ibom as was the case before he was elected.

He further noted that he has been in constant touch with the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola whose office is in charge of federal roads across the country in an effort to permanently fix the road to end the misery the people pass through.



