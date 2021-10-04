World Heavyweight Boxing: Fury Vs Wilder Trilogy On 9th October 2021

World Heavyweight Boxing: Fury vs Wilder Trilogy Sat.9th Oct.2021
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle the score once and for all when they meet on Sunday, October 10 (Oct. 9 in the US) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Fury’s WBC and lineal heavyweight titles.
The third fight in the trilogy was originally set for July 24, but Fury tested positive for COVID and the fight was rescheduled for the new date in October.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) enters third fight coming off of an impressive seventh-round TKO of Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) last February in a highly anticipated heavyweight clash. Fury dominated the fight from start to finish as he handed Wilder the first loss of his professional career in dominant fashion.
“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said.
“Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!”
With Wilder behind in the series at 0-1-1, he’ll get an opportunity to tie things up should he emerge victorious.
“This is what we went to arbitration for,” said Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager. “He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct. 9.’’
Here’s a complete guide to Fury vs. Wilder 3, including the start time, fight card, PPV price, updated betting odds and more.
When is Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3?
Date: Sunday, October 10 (Saturday, Oct. 9 in the US)
Event start: 10am AEDT
PPV main card: 12pm AEDT
PPV main event: 3pm AEDT (approx.)
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 will take place Sunday, October 10, with coverage beginning with a preshow at 10am AEDT followed by the undercard at 10:30am. The pay-per-view main card is set to begin at 12pm AEDT. Expect Fury and Wilder to make their ring walks for the main event between 3pm to 4pm.
FIGHT WEEK SCHEDULE
All times AEDT
Date Event Time TV channel
Thursday, Oct. 7 Main event press conference 9am TBC
Saturday, Oct. 9 Official weigh-in 9am TBC
Sunday, Oct. 10 PPV begins 12pm Main Event
How to watch, live stream Fury vs. Wilder 3 in Australia
TV channel: Fox Sports 7, Main Event
Live stream (Undercard): Kayo
The pre-show and preliminary bouts are available on Fox Sports 7 and Kayo.
The Fury vs. Wilder 3 main card is a Main Event pay-per-view. It can be purchased and live-streamed through the Kayo app or through Foxtel.
Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV price: How much does the card cost in Australi?
PPV price: $59.95
The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 fight costs $59.95 on pay-per-view through Main Event.
Where is Fury vs. Wilder 3 taking place?
Location: T-Mobile Arena
Fury vs. Wilder 3 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder returns to the “Fight Capital of the World” for the sixth time. The rematch will be Fury’s fourth consecutive fight in the gambling Mecca.
Fury vs. Wilder 3 betting odds
Palmerbet has Fury as a significant favourite at $1.33. Wilder opened up as an underdog for the first time in his professional boxing career at $3.40. A draw, as was the result when the pair first met, is paying $23.
Odds at 2/10.
Deontay Wilder record and bio
Name: Deontay Wilder
Nationality: American
Born: Oct. 22, 1985
Height: 6-7
Weight:
Reach: 83 inches
Total fights: 44
Record: 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts
Tyson Fury record and bio
Name: Tyson Fury
Nationality: British
Born: Aug. 12, 1988
Height: 6-9
Weight:
Reach: 85 inches
Total fights: 31
Record: 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts
Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight card
Main card
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder for Fury’s WBC and lineal Heavyweight titles
Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez; 10 rounds, Heavyweight
Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki; 12 rounds, Heavyweight
Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin; 8 rounds, Heavyweight
Undercard
Edgar Berlanga vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres, 10 rounds, super middleweight
Julian Williams vs. Vladimir Hernandez, 10 rounds, junior middleweight
Preliminary
