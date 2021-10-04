World Heavyweight Boxing: Fury Vs Wilder Trilogy On 9th October 2021

World Heavyweight Boxing: Fury vs Wilder Trilogy Sat.9th Oct.2021

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle the score once and for all when they meet on Sunday, October 10 (Oct. 9 in the US) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for Fury’s WBC and lineal heavyweight titles.

The third fight in the trilogy was originally set for July 24, but Fury tested positive for COVID and the fight was rescheduled for the new date in October.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) enters third fight coming off of an impressive seventh-round TKO of Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) last February in a highly anticipated heavyweight clash. Fury dominated the fight from start to finish as he handed Wilder the first loss of his professional career in dominant fashion.

“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said.

“Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!”

With Wilder behind in the series at 0-1-1, he’ll get an opportunity to tie things up should he emerge victorious.

“This is what we went to arbitration for,” said Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager. “He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct. 9.’’

Here’s a complete guide to Fury vs. Wilder 3, including the start time, fight card, PPV price, updated betting odds and more.

When is Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3?

Date: Sunday, October 10 (Saturday, Oct. 9 in the US)

Event start: 10am AEDT

PPV main card: 12pm AEDT

PPV main event: 3pm AEDT (approx.)

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 will take place Sunday, October 10, with coverage beginning with a preshow at 10am AEDT followed by the undercard at 10:30am. The pay-per-view main card is set to begin at 12pm AEDT. Expect Fury and Wilder to make their ring walks for the main event between 3pm to 4pm.

FIGHT WEEK SCHEDULE

All times AEDT

Date Event Time TV channel

Thursday, Oct. 7 Main event press conference 9am TBC

Saturday, Oct. 9 Official weigh-in 9am TBC

Sunday, Oct. 10 PPV begins 12pm Main Event

How to watch, live stream Fury vs. Wilder 3 in Australia

TV channel: Fox Sports 7, Main Event

Live stream (Undercard): Kayo

The pre-show and preliminary bouts are available on Fox Sports 7 and Kayo.

The Fury vs. Wilder 3 main card is a Main Event pay-per-view. It can be purchased and live-streamed through the Kayo app or through Foxtel.

Sign up for Kayo here.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV price: How much does the card cost in Australi?

PPV price: $59.95

The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 fight costs $59.95 on pay-per-view through Main Event.

Where is Fury vs. Wilder 3 taking place?

Location: T-Mobile Arena

Fury vs. Wilder 3 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder returns to the “Fight Capital of the World” for the sixth time. The rematch will be Fury’s fourth consecutive fight in the gambling Mecca.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 betting odds

Palmerbet has Fury as a significant favourite at $1.33. Wilder opened up as an underdog for the first time in his professional boxing career at $3.40. A draw, as was the result when the pair first met, is paying $23.

Deontay Wilder record and bio

Name: Deontay Wilder

Nationality: American

Born: Oct. 22, 1985

Height: 6-7

Weight:

Reach: 83 inches

Total fights: 44

Record: 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts

Tyson Fury record and bio

Name: Tyson Fury

Nationality: British

Born: Aug. 12, 1988

Height: 6-9

Weight:

Reach: 85 inches

Total fights: 31

Record: 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts

Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight card

Main card

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder for Fury’s WBC and lineal Heavyweight titles

Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez; 10 rounds, Heavyweight

Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki; 12 rounds, Heavyweight

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin; 8 rounds, Heavyweight

Undercard

Edgar Berlanga vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Julian Williams vs. Vladimir Hernandez, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Preliminary

Like this: Like Loading...