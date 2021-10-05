World Teacher’s Day: Make A Reference To A Teacher That Redefined Your Life

Teachers at the heart of Education recovery..

With teachers being celebrated globally on every October 5 that has been dedicated as Teachers’ Day, what do ‘YOU’ have to say about that one teacher that redefined your life..

5th of October is celebrated as World Teachers’ Day and on this day teachers celebrate and appreciate themselves in their work; a work free day for Urban teachers. This day is declared as a public holiday by the government; students do not go to school and workers have a work free day. The point is centered around “acknowledging, evaluating and enhancing the instructors of the world” and to give a chance to consider the issues identified with educators and the teaching process in general.

Happy Teachers’ Day!

