Yahaya Bello Wins Sun Newspapper’s Governor Of The Year

Security, Infrastructure, HealthCare, Policies: Yahaya Bello Wins Sun Newspaper Governor of The Year.

Nigerians Say Governor Deserves A Bigger Role.

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has been named Nigeria’s Governor of the Year by The Sun Newspaper, one of the most respectable national dailies in the country.

The honor which depends on a basic evaluation of Bello’s accomplishments in Kogi State, his party (the All Progressive Congress), legacy projects, giant strides in education, healthcare and infrastructure, his public mediations and drives, was conveyed to the governor on Saturday at Ekpo Hotel, Lagos.

Bello who can be supposed to be fresh in Politics has had the option to get through into the focal point of national issues.

Last year, the governor was all the rage after remaining against the superfluous spread of fears and discover bungle that showed up with the rise of the Covid-19. Inside that period, then he stuck out and assembled the economy of Kogi State while different states were kept stopped through the lockdown. This became productive when Kogi was reported as the main investment place in Nigeria, surpassing Lagos.

Inside 2020, Bello likewise got %100 peace for individuals of Kogi State. This assists the state with achieving the status of being the most tranquil state in North Central Nigeria.

Following his honor over the weekend, groups and youthful Nigerians are sending their complimentary messages. Various bodies have said that the honor is a confirmation of the giant step of the governor and his towering name in Nigerian politics. They said they are glad for the lead representative while simultaneously, encouraging him not to feel complement.

https://cablenews.ng/2021/10/18/security-infrastructure-healthcare-policies-yahaya-bello-wins-sun-governor-of-the-year/

