Yahoo Yahoo Boy Ordered To Sweep Court Premises For 6 Months In Ibadan

A High Court in Ibadan on Friday ordered an internet fraudster, a.k.a Yahoo Yahoo boy, Adewale Tosin, to sweep the court premises for six months.

Justice Bayo Taiwo, sentenced Tosin after he pleaded guilty to defrauding an American man, Lylian Zamarippa of the sum of 2,400 dollars while pretending to be a female with the name, Zielone Nyson.

Justice Taiwo ordered that the community service would be observed by the convict from 8.a.m to noon every working day.

”The convict will serve two years imprisonment if he fails to show up for the community service or arrives late on any of the day, even if it occurred at the last day of the service.

”The convict must refund the 2,400 dollars to the victim and forfeit his SUV car, laptop and iPhone to the Federal Government,” the judge held.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Festus Ojo, informed the court that the convict committed the offence between February 2020 and January 2021.

Ojo said that the convict entered a plea bargain agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and urged the court to enter it as judgment of the court.

The Defence Counsel, Mr. M.A. Rufai, had pleaded with the court to convert the sentence to non-custodian or an option of fine.

In a related development, the Judge ordered another convicted internet fraudster, Tunde Adejuwon, to sweep the court premises for five months and to forfeit his Lexus car and blue iPhone to the Federal Government.

