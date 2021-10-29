Yahoo Yahoo: EFCC Arrests 2 Herbalists, 24 Others For Cyber Fraud In Ibadan (Photos)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command on Friday, October 29, 2021 arrested two self-claimed herbalists, Ajisafe Toheeb and Ogundayo Usman at Soka area of Ibadan over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud. They were arrested alongside twenty-four others, four of whom claimed to be students of Lead City University.

Twenty two of the suspects have been indicted by the investigation, which is still ongoing.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=245487207614490&id=100064596373289

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...