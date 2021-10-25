Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, has revealed the only way to easily get access to God.

The singer revealed this in a post via his Instagram story on Sunday.

He said that in order to get to God, one must get high.

According to him, “One cannot get access to the most high unless they get high.”

He also noted that he wants to get high so he can be able to talk to God.

“Me, I want to get high so I can talk to God.

“If you don’t get high, you cannot talk to God,” he wrote.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/24/you-have-to-get-high-to-talk-to-god-seun-kuti/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...