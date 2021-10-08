Young Bricklayer Reveals He Had 7A’s In His WAEC (Photos)

Update from Siggy.ng

Bonfil Bornege Kobina, a young ghanaian boy who moulds bricks to earn a living has revealed that he achieved 7A’s in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Siggy reports.

The past student of Ofori Panin Senior High School in the Eastern Region of Ghana couldn’t further his education after completing school in 2019 due to financial constraints.

He recalled finances were hard after he completed school, and his parents couldn’t afford to buy him admission forms to the university.

Originally, Kobina wanted to study Science in senior high school but settled on Business with Cost Accounting because he wasn’t performing in Science back in junior high school.

Kobina told Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii on Kofi TV in a recent interview that his mother sells fresh fish at the market to cater for the family, revealing that his father is struggling with ill-health.

Nonetheless, he excelled in his final exams, scoring 7A’s in WASSCE. He’s still keeping hope alive and his quest to become a Forensic Psychologist in the future despite the financial impediment to his education.

https://siggy.ng/young-bricklayer-reveals-he-had-7as-in-his-waec-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...