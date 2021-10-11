Your Fighter Jets Will Be Used To Collapse Nigeria: Mbaka Warns Buhari

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari that the fighter jets he is purchasing will be used to destroy the country.

The cleric stated this during a sermon at his church on Sunday.

According to Mbaka, Buhari should rather focus on building more industries

“The jets you are buying are going to be used to collapse Nigeria.

“Please, the first person to meet President Buhari after this message, should tell him that all these jets he is buying will be used to destroy Nigeria.

“God told me to tell him that,” he said.

“Let him stop buying more jets and begin to build more industries.”

Buhari, speaking last week, confirmed that “we have received new equipment in our fight against any form of insecurity from our friendly countries.”

“These assets will be deployed to accelerate the fight against insecurity in all parts of the country,” he added.

