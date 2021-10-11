You’re An Eagle, Where You Are Going Is Destined – Gbajabiamila Tells Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, that he would get to his political destination.

Gbajabiamila, who stated this at a welcome-back event held in honour of Tinubu in Lagos on Sunday, also described the former Lagos governor as “an eagle”.

The event was attended by Tinubu himself; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Femi Hamzat; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and other APC chieftains in Lagos.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that Tinubu came back into Nigeria on Friday after spending over three months in London where he underwent a knee surgery and physiotherapy. Scores of politicians including the Speaker had visited Tinubu while he was in London

Addressing Tinubu and others at the event on Sunday, Gbajabiamila, 59, described the ex-Lagos governor as a father and grandfather to many, adding that only 69-year-old Tinubu would be sick and head of state, governors, lawmakers, commissioners would flock to his abode in faraway London and turn it to a Mecca.

The Speaker also said the history of Nigeria cannot be written politically without the APC National Leader occupying 75 per cent of the pages.

Gbajabiamila, who has been in the green chamber since 2003 representing Surulere I Constituency of Lagos State, said, “When Asiwaju got in some couple of days ago, I sent a text message to somebody very close to me who understands my passion and what Asiwaju is to me and to all of us.



https://punchng.com/youre-an-eagle-where-you-are-going-is-destined-gbajabiamila-assures-tinubu/

