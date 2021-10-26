Yul Edochie Begs FG To Release Kanu And Igboho

Popular Nollywood actor and aspiring presidential candidate, Yul Edochie, has appealed to the Federal government to release IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), and follow dialogue and peace, IgbereTV reports.

He made the appeal in a post shared on his Instagram page today October 26.

He wrote;

”I appeal to the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, and follow the line of dialogue and peace.

A country that already has so much challenges facing it, the use of dialogue in this issue will go a long way in establishing peace and unity.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CVfCnHtrWk6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

