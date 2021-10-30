Yul Edochie Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife (Pix)

Actor, Yul Edochie Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, May (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 17th wedding anniversary with his wife, May Yul Edochie, today 30th October 2021, IgbereTV reports.

He shared a photo of himself together with his wife which was captioned;

“17yrs Wedding Anniversary.

Na God oo.

Big Congratulations to us.

I thank God for His grace.

Thank you to my dear wife @mayyuledochie for the love and support always.

Truly appreciated.

I love you.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVpugw0grdL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

