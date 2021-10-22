Yul Edochie Reacts To Tiwa Savage’s Leaked Video

Check his reply below.

I commend you @tiwasavage for the way you handled the issue.

You may not know this but you’ve inspired so many other people who may be going through blackmail silently.

You said capital NO to blackmail and it takes a lot of strength to do so.

It is well.

You’re a human being, like the rest of us.

Nobody holy pass.

In life there will always be ups and downs.

You enjoy the ups and learn from the downs.

Anything that doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Keep your head up.

Keep being strong.

This too shall pass.



