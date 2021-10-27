Yul Edochie Recalls His Tough Childhood Experience With His Father

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie shared his tough childhood experience with his father, veteran actor Pete Edochie via his Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

He said his father was strict to his children and had no time to pet anyone. Yul narrated how he was unwilling to take bitter medicine when he had malaria until his father forced him to take the medication.

Yul wrote on his Instagram handle;

“Those days as kids, when we had malaria my mum could spend so long petting and begging you to take your Nivaquine drugs which were very bitter then.

When that style no work, she’ll now send someone to go call Popsi.

Omo, Once my Dad comes into the room, standing at the door staring at you with his mean face and his belt in hand bros you go rush your drugs instantly and be happy after taking them.

And once he’s around you must take your drugs with water, no matter how bitter it is, no drink for you oo, just water.

Popsi was strict to a fault.

Him no get time to pet you oo.

No nonsense man.

Those days we dey fear am oo.

Now I appreciate him so much.

He made us tough.

Ebubedike 1 of Africa.

@peteedochie

I love this man.

My man forever.”

