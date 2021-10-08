Yul Edochie’s Daughter, Danielle Graduates From Secondary School (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his sixteen-year-old first daughter, Danielle Edochie on her graduation from secondary school, IgbereTV reports.
He shared photo of himself, his wife and Danielle, with the caption;
“Big Congratulations to my daughter, my first child @danielleyuledochie as she graduates from secondary school today.
Mummy @mayyuledochie and Daddy are proud of you and we love you so much.
.
Thank you to the Almighty God for all the blessings.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUxFI6jNIFs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link