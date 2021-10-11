Yul Edochie’s Daughter’s First Day At The University (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his daughter, Danielle who recently graduated from secondary school as he shared photos of her first day at the university, IgbereTV reports.

He captioned the photos;

“It’s our daughter’s first day in the University.
I just can’t thank God enough.
.
Congratulations @danielleyuledochie
Make your parents proud always.
Mummy @mayyuledochie and Dad love you very much.
May God be with you always.
Amen.”
