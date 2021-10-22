Zack Orji, Mr. Ibu, Chiege Alisigwe, Gentle Jack, Others Visit Femi Adesina (Photos)

Members of Nigerian entertainment industry under the aegis of Ambassadors of Voice for Change, visited Presidential aide, Femi Adesina at his office today, IgbereTV reports.

Femi Adesina shared the photos of the visit on Facebook with the caption;

“AN AFTERNOON WITH AMBASSADORS OF VOICE FOR CHANGE

It was my utmost pleasure to receive on Friday afternoon, October 22, 2021, a group of actors, comedians, musicians, producers, filmmakers, under the aegis of Ambassadors of Voice for Change.

Their focus is to advocate for peace and unity in Nigeria, through road shows, rallies, town hall meetings, etc. Their conviction is that peace and unity will not be brought about by just government, but through the collaboration of all.

The guests included Ahmed Bala, Zack Orji, Ben Kure, Saheed Balogun, Gentle Jack, Mr Ibu, Chiege Alisigwe, Benedict Johnson, Andy Chukwu, and Sani Denja.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=418458532975040&id=100044326904709

