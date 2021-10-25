Zidora Travels Job Interview Tomorrow At Ajah Is Suspicious, Please Don’t Attend

I have a friend in Asaba who says she got a call today after an interview with them last week to get ready for training in Ajah / Lekki Lagos tomorrow morning. One important point to note is that she is not even aware of ever applying for the job

The company said when she gets to Ajah, she should call a number and they will pick her up to the training ground. They have refused to disclose the training location.

The suspicion now is that I called the so called number she is to call tomorrow and I told the receiver that I am coming with her and the voice on the other side said there is no need coming with her and ended the call.

This has all the similarities of what happened to Umoren the Akwaibom girl who lost her life going for job interview.

Please if you are travelling tomorrow for the said training. Abort now. I hope this helps someone.

