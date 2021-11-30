“​​A Loan App Is Threatening Me! Help!”

Come and see o! A particular loan app in this Nigeria has been threatening me over a loan that isn’t due, out of 6 instalments I’ve paid 3 and now just some hours after the 3rd instalment is to be paid they’ve started sending me threatening messages and even had the guts to contact people on my contact list that I’m late on my payment. This is so wrong!!

So in July I took out a loan of 150k to pay back in 6 months, they gave me their rules and how I’ll pay it (make I no even talk the big interest rate way dem give me, that one one na topic for anoda day). After confirming my loan on the 2nd of July, it took 4 days for the money to reflect in my account after many stories and mails to them. Can you imagine that these guys have been debiting me on the 2nd of every month claiming that’s when my loan was approved and it’s from my end there was a delay. That’s so unprofessional and mean! I’ve tried to speak with someone on their end but nothing…they’re just speaking English. I don’t know how to report them. Now they’re threatening me even though they’re the ones at wrong.

Most of these loan companies don’t care about you or your reputation o. They will promise you heaven & earth everything join with sweet words, they will trick you with social media ads only to lure you in and torture you.

I just tire. I’m soooo pained that I even had to take a loan in the first place and this is what they’re putting a customer through. Na only to dey dirty people name them sabi all these loan apps are one kind and maybe even fraudulent cause not only is their interest rates too high, they shouldn’t be allowed to threaten people at all even if they’ve missed a payment date; it’s just wrong. Is this how all loan apps are? What can I do? I heard FairMoney and some other loan apps are better?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...