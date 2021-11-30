‘₦10 Million Is Useless To Me’ – Bobrisky

Rich and popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye otherwise known as Bobrisky, has made an effort to show that he/she is a big money spender as he recently revealed that 10 milion Naira is useless to him.

In his words ; This 10 million with me is actually useless honestly. If it’s important, I would have taken it to the bank today or spend it.

He also used the opportunity to share video evidence of the ‘Useless’ 10 Million and he added that he’s in dire need of a personal assistant but he is scared.

“Honestly I need a good Pa in my life but i’m too scared of someone selling out my info to bloggers,” he wrote.

