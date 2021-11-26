1,115 Property Owners In Oyo Fail To Pick Up Certificate Of Occupancy

The Oyo State Government has decried the refusal of 1,115 applicants of the “Home Owners Charter” to collect their Certificates of Occupancy (C of O).

The Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Emmanuel Olayiwola, has therefore, appealed to the affected applicants to come forward.

Through the “Home Owners Charter”, owners of houses in the state are offered Statutory Certificates of Occupancy with ease, so as to have legal title to their property.

A statement issued on Friday, in Ibadan, by Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Information, said the state was working to ensure that “everyone collects their title documents with ease and within a stipulated period.”

According to the statement quoting Mr Olayiwola, a cabinet reshuffle in the third quarter of 2021, caused a slight delay in the issuance of the C of O.

“We therefore enjoin the applicants to visit our office at Room 4, Ministry of Lands and Urban Development to collect their Certificates of Occupancy.

“We also appeal to members of the public to respond timely to our officials when their attention is needed to avoid further delay in processing.

“We hereby apologise for any inconvenience this might have caused our applicants.

“In addition, all complaints should be made at our Customer Care office at Room 4, at the ministry building, Agodi, Ibadan,” the commissioner stated.

(NAN)



https://gazettengr.com/over-1100-property-owners-in-oyo-fail-to-pick-up-certificate-of-occupancy/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...