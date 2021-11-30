1,200-Year-Old Strange Mummy Tied In Net Rope Discovered In Peru (Photos)

Archaeologists excavating an underground tomb in Peru have uncovered a strange mummy preserved fully bound up in ropes, with its hands covering its face.

The remains of the individual, whose sex has not been identified, was found at the Cajamarquilla archaeological site, some 16 miles from the capital city of Lima.

According to the team, the mummy dates back 1,200 years and belonged to the pre-Inca civilisation that developed between the Peruvian coast and mountains.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-10253673/Archaeology-Weird-mummy-Peruvian-tomb-tied-ROPES-hands-covering-face.html?ito=social-facebook

