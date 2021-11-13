13 Injured, 20 Missing As 2-Storey Building Collapses In Turkey (Photos)

A two-storey building has collapsed in eastern Turkey, injuring at least 13 people. As rescue workers comb through the wreckage, more than 20 people are reportedly still trapped under concrete and debris.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the town of Battalgazi, about 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of the Syrian border. The cause of the collapse is unknown, though witnesses told Haberturk they had seen construction workers cutting a column in a business on the ground floor.

As search and rescue operations continued, video footage captured the extent of the devastation, and the panic on the surrounding streets.

“I heard a crack first and then the building collapsed. A cloud of dust emerged. It was like judgement day,” witness Turhan Cobanoglu told Haberturk. According to locals, the building housed a chicken farm on the ground floor and a cafe above, where most of the victims are believed to have been at the time of the collapse.

According to multiple Turkish news reports, rescuers have heard survivors calling out from beneath the wreckage.



13 people were injured as a building collapsed in Central Malatya. The treatment of the wounded continues in our hospitals. 28 ambulances and 2 UMKE teams were deployed at the scene. Get well soon, Malatya. We stand with you.



Dr. Fahrettin Koca, Turkey’s Health Minister

